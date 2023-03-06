SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Separately, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on SP Plus from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Get SP Plus alerts:

SP Plus Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SP Plus stock opened at $35.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.22 and a 200 day moving average of $34.69. SP Plus has a 52-week low of $27.69 and a 52-week high of $39.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $682.97 million, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.36.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of SP Plus

In related news, CEO G Marc Baumann sold 10,408 shares of SP Plus stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.36, for a total value of $357,618.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,029,183.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of SP Plus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $425,000. State of Wyoming boosted its position in SP Plus by 184.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in SP Plus in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of SP Plus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in shares of SP Plus by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 16,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.85% of the company’s stock.

About SP Plus

(Get Rating)

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.