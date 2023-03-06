Stabilis Solutions (SLNG) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 8th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Stabilis Solutions Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SLNG opened at $3.20 on Monday. Stabilis Solutions has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $12.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $58.50 million, a PE ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 0.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLNG. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Stabilis Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stabilis Solutions by 152.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 169,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 102,610 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Stabilis Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $965,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stabilis Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stabilis Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $609,000. 2.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stabilis Solutions Company Profile

Stabilis Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of small-scale liquefied natural gas production, distribution, and fueling services to multiple end markets. It operates through the following segments: LNG and Power Delivery. The LNG segment supplies LNG to the industrial, midstream, and oilfield sectors in North America and provides turnkey fuel solutions to help users of propane, diesel and other crude-based fuel products convert to LNG.

