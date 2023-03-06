Stagwell’s (STGW) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on Stagwell in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Stagwell in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stagwell presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.00.
Stagwell Stock Up 5.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ STGW opened at $7.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.83 and a 200 day moving average of $7.05. Stagwell has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $8.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 38.02 and a beta of 1.02.
Stagwell Company Profile
Stagwell, Inc operates as media and public relations agency. It delivers brands that connect culture-moving creativity with technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Media Network, Communications Network, All Other, and Corporate.
