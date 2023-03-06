Stagwell’s (STGW) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on Stagwell in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Stagwell in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stagwell presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Get Stagwell alerts:

Stagwell Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ STGW opened at $7.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.83 and a 200 day moving average of $7.05. Stagwell has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $8.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 38.02 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Trading of Stagwell

Stagwell Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Stagwell by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Stagwell during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Stagwell during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Stagwell during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stagwell during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. 38.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Stagwell, Inc operates as media and public relations agency. It delivers brands that connect culture-moving creativity with technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Media Network, Communications Network, All Other, and Corporate.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stagwell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stagwell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.