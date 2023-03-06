Starry Group (NYSE:STRY) vs. Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) Head-To-Head Review

Starry Group (NYSE:STRY – Get Rating) and Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Starry Group has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spirent Communications has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Starry Group and Spirent Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Starry Group 1 3 3 0 2.29 Spirent Communications 0 2 0 0 2.00

Valuation and Earnings

Starry Group currently has a consensus price target of $6.29, indicating a potential upside of 78,471.43%. Given Starry Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Starry Group is more favorable than Spirent Communications.

This table compares Starry Group and Spirent Communications’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Starry Group $29.86 million 0.04 $25.55 million N/A N/A Spirent Communications $576.00 million 2.80 $89.20 million N/A N/A

Spirent Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Starry Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.6% of Starry Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.2% of Starry Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Spirent Communications shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Starry Group and Spirent Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Starry Group N/A -174.35% -1.57% Spirent Communications N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Spirent Communications beats Starry Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Starry Group

Starry Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a next generation licensed fixed wireless technology developer and internet service provider. The company is deploying gigabit capable broadband to the home using its hybrid fiber fixed wireless technology. It serves approximately 5.3 million households through deploying its gigabit network in six U.S. cities, including Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Los Angeles, California; Washington D.C.; Denver, Colorado; and Columbus, Ohio. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Spirent Communications

Spirent Communications Plc engages in the development of communication technologies. It operates through the following segments: Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance and Connected Devices. The Networks & Security segment consists of the cloud and IP, application security and positioning lines of business. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment offers solutions that enable the measurement of network performance and customer experience periodically and the rapid diagnosis of detected or reported network performance and customer experience problems. The Connected Devices segment consists of the wireless and service experience lines of business together with communications technologies management. Spirent Communications was founded by Jack Bowthorpe in 1936 and is headquartered in Crawley, the United Kingdom.

