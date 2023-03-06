STASIS EURO Market Cap Hits $130.72 Million (EURS)

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. STASIS EURO has a market capitalization of $130.72 million and approximately $142,614.56 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. One STASIS EURO token can currently be bought for about $1.05 or 0.00004700 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

STASIS EURO launched on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 tokens. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet. The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta’s law.

Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the exchanges listed above.

