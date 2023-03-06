Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 56,974 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.11% of Steel Dynamics worth $13,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 183.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,380,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,166,000 after acquiring an additional 893,705 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 9.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $771,198,000 after acquiring an additional 800,656 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 31.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,128,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,751,000 after acquiring an additional 506,418 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 334.2% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 414,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,428,000 after acquiring an additional 319,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 40.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,064,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,421,000 after acquiring an additional 303,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

NASDAQ STLD opened at $136.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.82. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.44 and a 12-month high of $136.45.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 56.22%. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 6.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on STLD shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.67.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

See Also

