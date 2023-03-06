Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

NYSE:SPLP opened at $44.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Steel Partners has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $47.62. The company has a market cap of $964.51 million, a PE ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.56.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPLP. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Partners in the 4th quarter worth $85,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Partners in the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Partners in the 1st quarter worth $287,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Partners in the 4th quarter worth $420,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Steel Partners by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Steel Partners Holdings LP engages in owning and operating businesses in various industries, including diversified industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management and logistics, banking, and youth sports. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Corporate and Other.

