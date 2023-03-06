Stephens Cuts Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Price Target to $47.00

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Stephens from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Stephens’ target price suggests a potential upside of 15.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HRL. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Hormel Foods from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.63.

Hormel Foods stock opened at $40.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.18. Hormel Foods has a fifty-two week low of $40.06 and a fifty-two week high of $55.11.

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Hormel Foods will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hormel Foods news, CEO James P. Snee sold 31,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total value of $1,490,947.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,200,052.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Hormel Foods news, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $73,929.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,332.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James P. Snee sold 31,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total value of $1,490,947.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,200,052.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 106,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 5,679 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $308,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 7,768 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

