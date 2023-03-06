Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target to $75.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus to $75.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $93.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $70.81 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications has a 52-week low of $63.55 and a 52-week high of $127.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.11. The stock has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.29, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of -0.21.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, President Gregory Tomb sold 3,752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $269,581.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 27,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,312. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, President Gregory Tomb sold 3,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $269,581.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 27,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,312. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.87, for a total value of $234,932.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,890 shares of company stock worth $3,184,772. 11.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 23.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,125,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241,291 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,466,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,080,000 after purchasing an additional 929,812 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,800,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,032,000 after buying an additional 1,371,400 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,423,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,137,000 after buying an additional 82,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,723,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,390,000 after buying an additional 83,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

