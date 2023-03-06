Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $135.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ZS. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $185.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a strong-buy rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Zscaler from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Zscaler from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $174.44.

Zscaler Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $119.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.32 and a 200-day moving average of $138.42. The stock has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of -52.07 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $99.64 and a fifty-two week high of $253.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $355.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.08 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 24.08% and a negative return on equity of 50.99%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $108.78 per share, for a total transaction of $543,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,135. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Zscaler news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $108.78 per share, for a total transaction of $543,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,135. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 1,262 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $144,044.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 323,549 shares in the company, valued at $36,929,882.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,735 shares of company stock worth $2,252,553 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zscaler

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 14.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 557,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,476,000 after buying an additional 68,982 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 41.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at $1,232,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 121,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,338,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

