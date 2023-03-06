StockNews.com Begins Coverage on iPower (NYSE:IPW)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
iPower Price Performance
NYSE IPW opened at $0.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.73. The stock has a market cap of $21.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 2.38. iPower has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $2.07.
About iPower
