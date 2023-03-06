StockNews.com Downgrades American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on American Superconductor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their target price on American Superconductor from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

AMSC opened at $5.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $158.58 million, a PE ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.01 and a 200-day moving average of $4.57. American Superconductor has a 52-week low of $3.20 and a 52-week high of $10.14.

In other news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.49 per share, with a total value of $87,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 943,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,291,848.27. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in American Superconductor by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 138,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 59,028 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in American Superconductor by 228.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 83,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 57,880 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in American Superconductor by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in American Superconductor by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 318,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 83,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in American Superconductor by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,229,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,356,000 after acquiring an additional 18,425 shares during the last quarter. 47.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

