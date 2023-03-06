StockNews.com Downgrades American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on American Superconductor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their target price on American Superconductor from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.
American Superconductor Stock Performance
AMSC opened at $5.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $158.58 million, a PE ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.01 and a 200-day moving average of $4.57. American Superconductor has a 52-week low of $3.20 and a 52-week high of $10.14.
Insider Buying and Selling at American Superconductor
Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Superconductor
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in American Superconductor by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 138,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 59,028 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in American Superconductor by 228.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 83,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 57,880 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in American Superconductor by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in American Superconductor by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 318,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 83,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in American Superconductor by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,229,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,356,000 after acquiring an additional 18,425 shares during the last quarter. 47.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About American Superconductor
American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Superconductor (AMSC)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for American Superconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Superconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.