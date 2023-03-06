StockNews.com Lowers Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on FOLD. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amicus Therapeutics has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.75.

Shares of NASDAQ FOLD opened at $12.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. Amicus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.91 and a 52 week high of $13.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 0.82.

In related news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total value of $78,209.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 998,625 shares in the company, valued at $12,922,207.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Amicus Therapeutics news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total transaction of $78,209.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 998,625 shares in the company, valued at $12,922,207.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 147,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total transaction of $1,931,312.76. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,004,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,171,210.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 369,851 shares of company stock worth $4,641,867. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOLD. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 16,809.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 14,960 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 53.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 145,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 50,600 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 15.5% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 26,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 2.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,004,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,985,000 after acquiring an additional 47,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 7.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 512,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after acquiring an additional 36,572 shares in the last quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

