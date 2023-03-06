StockNews.com Lowers Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

AGO has been the subject of several other reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on Assured Guaranty in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They set a buy rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Assured Guaranty stock opened at $59.51 on Friday. Assured Guaranty has a 52 week low of $45.91 and a 52 week high of $67.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Assured Guaranty’s payout ratio is 51.55%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $570,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 94,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after acquiring an additional 10,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 276,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,436,000 after acquiring an additional 7,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection products to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment includes the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

