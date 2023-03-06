StockNews.com Lowers Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EW. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Edwards Lifesciences from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $95.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $118.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut Edwards Lifesciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.74.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:EW opened at $81.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.03. Edwards Lifesciences has a one year low of $67.13 and a one year high of $131.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.44. The stock has a market cap of $49.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.01.

Insider Activity

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 28.27%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.32, for a total transaction of $499,802.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,649,533.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total value of $299,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,542.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.32, for a total value of $499,802.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at $4,649,533.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,471 shares of company stock worth $7,822,864. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 708.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.