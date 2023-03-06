StockNews.com Lowers Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Westamerica Bancorporation Stock Performance

Shares of WABC stock opened at $55.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.40. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $52.04 and a 52 week high of $63.86.

Westamerica Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.09%.

Institutional Trading of Westamerica Bancorporation

About Westamerica Bancorporation

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WABC. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 2,776.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.

