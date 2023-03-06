StockNews.com Lowers Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $101.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $106.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $104.90.
Wynn Resorts Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $115.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of -31.22 and a beta of 2.01. Wynn Resorts has a 1 year low of $50.20 and a 1 year high of $116.50.
Insider Activity at Wynn Resorts
In other Wynn Resorts news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $1,055,228.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,246,184.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total transaction of $432,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,130,037.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $1,055,228.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,246,184.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,693 shares of company stock valued at $2,624,279 in the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wynn Resorts
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,605 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 4.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 61,023 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,846,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 383.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 542,150 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $34,173,000 after buying an additional 430,030 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts during the second quarter worth $431,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 622.8% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,669 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $4,202,000 after buying an additional 57,445 shares in the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wynn Resorts Company Profile
Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, Wynn Interactive and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P.
