StockNews.com Lowers Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $101.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $106.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $104.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $115.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of -31.22 and a beta of 2.01. Wynn Resorts has a 1 year low of $50.20 and a 1 year high of $116.50.

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The casino operator reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.88 million. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.37) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $1,055,228.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,246,184.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total transaction of $432,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,130,037.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $1,055,228.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,246,184.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,693 shares of company stock valued at $2,624,279 in the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,605 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 4.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 61,023 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,846,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 383.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 542,150 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $34,173,000 after buying an additional 430,030 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts during the second quarter worth $431,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 622.8% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,669 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $4,202,000 after buying an additional 57,445 shares in the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, Wynn Interactive and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P.

