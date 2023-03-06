STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,502,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 60,808 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.24% of STORE Capital worth $109,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STOR. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its position in STORE Capital by 57.5% during the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in STORE Capital by 48.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in STORE Capital by 97.2% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in STORE Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 283.3% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

STORE Capital Price Performance

STORE Capital stock opened at $32.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. STORE Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $24.48 and a 1-year high of $32.36. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STORE Capital Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on STORE Capital in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.89.

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

