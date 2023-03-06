Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Price Target Raised to $22.00

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Lake Street Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Stratasys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Friday. William Blair upgraded shares of Stratasys from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Stratasys to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stratasys currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.00.
Stratasys Stock Up 3.3 %
Shares of SSYS stock opened at $14.26 on Friday. Stratasys has a 1 year low of $11.03 and a 1 year high of $27.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.15.
About Stratasys
Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.
