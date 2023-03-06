Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Price Target Raised to $22.00

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Lake Street Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Stratasys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Friday. William Blair upgraded shares of Stratasys from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Stratasys to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stratasys currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of SSYS stock opened at $14.26 on Friday. Stratasys has a 1 year low of $11.03 and a 1 year high of $27.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.15.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in shares of Stratasys by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 19,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stratasys by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

