SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at BMO Capital Markets

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded SunOpta from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday.

SunOpta Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STKL opened at $8.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.18 and its 200 day moving average is $9.11. SunOpta has a 1 year low of $4.53 and a 1 year high of $11.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $927.29 million, a P/E ratio of -107.38 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SunOpta ( NASDAQ:STKL Get Rating ) (TSE:SOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $221.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.60 million. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that SunOpta will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in SunOpta during the third quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of SunOpta by 200.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SunOpta in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in SunOpta by 89.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

Further Reading

