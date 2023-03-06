SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at BMO Capital Markets

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded SunOpta from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday.
SunOpta Trading Up 3.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:STKL opened at $8.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.18 and its 200 day moving average is $9.11. SunOpta has a 1 year low of $4.53 and a 1 year high of $11.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $927.29 million, a P/E ratio of -107.38 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.69.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in SunOpta during the third quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of SunOpta by 200.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SunOpta in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in SunOpta by 89.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.11% of the company’s stock.
SunOpta Company Profile
SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.
