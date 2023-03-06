Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $15.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SYRS. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Syros Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.80.
Syros Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SYRS opened at $3.93 on Friday. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $14.30. The stock has a market cap of $79.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 6.57 and a current ratio of 6.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.95.
Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
