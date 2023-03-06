TD Securities Boosts Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Price Target to C$210.00

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Get Rating) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$200.00 to C$210.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on KXS. ATB Capital upped their target price on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$210.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Kinaxis from C$185.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Kinaxis from C$203.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Kinaxis from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$217.50.

Get Kinaxis alerts:

Kinaxis Price Performance

Shares of KXS opened at C$169.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 413.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.81. Kinaxis has a fifty-two week low of C$119.48 and a fifty-two week high of C$173.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.60, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$154.07 and its 200-day moving average is C$149.05.

Insider Activity at Kinaxis

Kinaxis Company Profile

In other Kinaxis news, Senior Officer Jay Allan Muelhoefer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$150.00, for a total transaction of C$750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$782,250. In other Kinaxis news, Senior Officer Michael David Mauger sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.01, for a total transaction of C$584,036.00. Also, Senior Officer Jay Allan Muelhoefer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$150.00, for a total value of C$750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$782,250. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

(Get Rating)

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kinaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.