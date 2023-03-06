TD Securities Boosts NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Price Target to C$11.00

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC cut shares of NFI Group to a sell rating and set a C$8.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$12.29.

NFI Group Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NFI Group stock opened at C$9.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.07. NFI Group has a 12-month low of C$8.34 and a 12-month high of C$19.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.73. The stock has a market cap of C$759.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78, a PEG ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.40.

NFI Group Company Profile

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the Alexander Dennis Limited brand name; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI brand names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts brand name, as well as articulated buses.

