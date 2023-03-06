TD Securities Trims Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Target Price to C$33.00

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CWB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Canadian Western Bank to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. CSFB increased their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$26.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Canadian Western Bank from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$34.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$30.50.

Canadian Western Bank Stock Performance

CWB stock opened at C$26.75 on Friday. Canadian Western Bank has a 1 year low of C$21.21 and a 1 year high of C$38.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$27.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$25.17. The firm has a market cap of C$2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.71.

Canadian Western Bank Dividend Announcement

Canadian Western Bank ( TSE:CWB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 2nd. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.89 by C($0.01). Canadian Western Bank had a net margin of 32.70% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The company had revenue of C$279.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$283.51 million. On average, research analysts predict that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.6532468 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Canadian Western Bank’s payout ratio is 37.76%.

Insider Activity at Canadian Western Bank

In related news, Senior Officer Vladimir Ahmad sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.07, for a total value of C$27,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$128,284.73. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

