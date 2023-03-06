TD Securities Trims Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) Target Price to $11.50

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TCN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Tricon Residential in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Tricon Residential from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Tricon Residential from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $12.20 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Tricon Residential from $12.75 to $8.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Tricon Residential from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $9.50 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.37.

Tricon Residential Price Performance

TCN stock opened at $8.29 on Friday. Tricon Residential has a 1 year low of $7.18 and a 1 year high of $17.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.81.

Tricon Residential Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tricon Residential

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCN. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tricon Residential by 161.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,416,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342,608 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tricon Residential by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 695,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,358,000 after purchasing an additional 147,100 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Tricon Residential by 173.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 12,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 8,244 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Tricon Residential by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,517,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tricon Residential by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

About Tricon Residential

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company. It owns and operates single family rental homes and multi-family rental apartments in the United States and Canada. It operates through the five reportable segments: Single Family Rental Business,Multi Family Rental Business, Residential Development Business, Private Funds and Advisory Business and Corporate Activities.

