Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Holdings Raised by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,894,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 232,670 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 2.82% of Telos worth $16,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Telos by 119.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Telos by 1,411.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 5,308 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Telos by 212.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 4,436 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Telos during the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Telos in the second quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.44% of the company’s stock.

TLS has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Securities lowered shares of Telos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. B. Riley downgraded Telos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Telos from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Telos to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Telos to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.67.

Shares of TLS opened at $4.11 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.71 and its 200-day moving average is $6.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Telos Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $12.51.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

