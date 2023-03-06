Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Lifted to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TSCDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Tesco from GBX 240 ($2.90) to GBX 270 ($3.26) in a report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Tesco in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Get Tesco alerts:

Tesco Trading Up 1.7 %

Tesco stock opened at $9.23 on Monday. Tesco has a fifty-two week low of $6.54 and a fifty-two week high of $11.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

About Tesco

Tesco Plc engages in the retailing and retail banking. It operates through the following segments: UK and ROI, Central Europe, Asia, and Tesco Bank. The UK and ROI segment caters to the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland. The Central Europe segment covers the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.