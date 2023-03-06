Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their hold rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Tesla from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their target price on Tesla from $240.00 to $177.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Edward Jones raised Tesla from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Tesla from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $219.51.

TSLA opened at $197.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $625.83 billion, a PE ratio of 54.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $384.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.22.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $233,627.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,442,600.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $233,627.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $11,442,600.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $2,121,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,980,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,119,082 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,304,127. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 219.9% during the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 125.6% during the third quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of Tesla by 234.4% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,794 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 4,762 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 45.1% during the second quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 547 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 56.4% in the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 3,115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

