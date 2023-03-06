The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 21.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,272,598 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,143 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.11% of Bank of Nova Scotia worth $60,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 125.8% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 1,101,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,789,000 after purchasing an additional 111,309 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the second quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.1% during the third quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 28,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 45.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $51.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $61.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.01. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $45.26 and a 1 year high of $74.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a $0.774 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.68%.

Several research firms recently commented on BNS. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.15.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury and smaller operating segments.

