The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Price Target Raised to $90.00

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) had its price target upped by TD Securities from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DSGX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.78.

The Descartes Systems Group Price Performance

Shares of DSGX opened at $76.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.74. The Descartes Systems Group has a 12-month low of $56.19 and a 12-month high of $79.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 64.50 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Rating ) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $125.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.54 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 21.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $345,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,731,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,080,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 352,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,573,000 after purchasing an additional 141,819 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc provides on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, performance and security of logistics-intensive businesses. It uses modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, schedule, track and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world’s largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community.

