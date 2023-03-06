The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,966,216 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 689,048 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Western Union were worth $121,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Western Union by 12.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Western Union by 17.0% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 119,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Union during the third quarter worth approximately $137,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Western Union by 2.3% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 48,312 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Western Union by 13.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,762,721 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,300,000 after purchasing an additional 323,537 shares in the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Western Union Stock Performance
Shares of Western Union stock opened at $12.83 on Monday. The Western Union Company has a one year low of $12.27 and a one year high of $19.97. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.05.
Western Union Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.33%. Western Union’s payout ratio is 40.17%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Western Union from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Western Union from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Union currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.30.
About Western Union
The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.
