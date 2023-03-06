Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Toshiba Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TOSYY opened at $15.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.69. Toshiba has a twelve month low of $15.02 and a twelve month high of $23.02.

Get Toshiba alerts:

Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Toshiba had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Toshiba will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toshiba Company Profile

TOSHIBA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic and electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Infrastructure Systems, Retail & Printing, Storage & Device, Industrial ICT (Information and Communications Technology), and Others. The Energy Systems segment offers hydro-electric, solar, geothermal, nuclear, and thermal power generation facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Toshiba Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toshiba and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.