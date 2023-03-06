TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Now Covered by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James started coverage on shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of TowneBank in a research report on Friday, February 17th. They set an overweight rating on the stock.

Get TowneBank alerts:

TowneBank Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TOWN opened at $30.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.97. TowneBank has a one year low of $26.18 and a one year high of $33.42.

TowneBank Announces Dividend

TowneBank ( NASDAQ:TOWN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. TowneBank had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $175.31 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that TowneBank will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.38%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in TowneBank in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in TowneBank by 285.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in TowneBank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TowneBank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in TowneBank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. 52.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TowneBank

(Get Rating)

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TowneBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TowneBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.