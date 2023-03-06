Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $8,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1,426.2% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,706,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $317,297,000 after buying an additional 1,595,151 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 136.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,510,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $282,316,000 after buying an additional 871,572 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 20.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,387,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $269,019,000 after buying an additional 234,433 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 126.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 401,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,664,000 after buying an additional 223,955 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 174.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 275,912 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,287,000 after buying an additional 175,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In related news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total transaction of $4,639,691.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,591,348.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total transaction of $4,639,691.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,591,348.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 10,020 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total transaction of $2,316,724.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,589,913.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,091 shares of company stock valued at $8,840,560. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tractor Supply Stock Up 0.7 %

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TSCO shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Gordon Haskett raised Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.82.

TSCO opened at $230.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $166.49 and a fifty-two week high of $241.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $226.23 and a 200-day moving average of $212.56.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 56.65% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.43%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.