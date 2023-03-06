TransUnion (TRU) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 8th

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share by the business services provider on Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th.

TransUnion has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. TransUnion has a payout ratio of 10.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect TransUnion to earn $3.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.6%.

NYSE TRU opened at $65.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 47.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.37. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $50.32 and a 1-year high of $105.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.41 and a 200-day moving average of $64.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $902.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.34 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 7.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,620,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,668,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $718,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,564 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 140.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,195,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,942 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in TransUnion by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,101,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,311,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in TransUnion by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,769,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,434,000 after purchasing an additional 905,559 shares during the last quarter. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of TransUnion from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded TransUnion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on TransUnion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

