UBS Group Upgrades Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) to “Neutral”

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ARKAY. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Arkema from €100.00 ($106.38) to €98.00 ($104.26) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Arkema from €131.00 ($139.36) to €126.00 ($134.04) in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Arkema from €80.00 ($85.11) to €79.00 ($84.04) in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Arkema from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Arkema from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.00.

Arkema Stock Performance

ARKAY opened at $105.58 on Monday. Arkema has a 12-month low of $67.88 and a 12-month high of $132.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.73 and a 200-day moving average of $88.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

About Arkema

Arkema SA engages in manufacturing and supply of chemical products. It operates through followings segments: High Performance Materials, Industrials Specialties, and Coating Solutions. The High Performance Materials segment includes the Technical Polymers, Filtration and Adsorption and Organic Peroxides business units and provides solutions with high value added, used in varied sectors such as transportation, oil extraction, renewable energies, consumer goods, electronics, construction, coatings, and water treatment.

