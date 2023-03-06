Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Acquired by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,517 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $8,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1,016.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 188.5% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

ULTA opened at $522.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $504.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $452.73. The company has a market cap of $26.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.30. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $330.80 and a 1 year high of $537.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.25. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 68.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 22.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ULTA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $511.00 to $508.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $589.00 to $607.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $445.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $527.19.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

