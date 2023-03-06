Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target Raised to $530.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $500.00 to $530.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

ULTA has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty to $535.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ulta Beauty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $589.00 to $607.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $445.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $527.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $522.06 on Friday. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $330.80 and a 52 week high of $537.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $504.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $452.73. The company has a market cap of $26.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.30.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.25. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 68.33%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 22.93 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 2,232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, Wallace Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

