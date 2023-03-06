Uniswap (UNI) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $73.10 Million

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. During the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $4.85 billion and approximately $73.10 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for approximately $6.36 or 0.00028392 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $87.47 or 0.00390351 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00014967 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000808 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00009761 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000849 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004485 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00017475 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 762,209,326.5354977 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.32090762 USD and is up 0.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 622 active market(s) with $72,334,019.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

