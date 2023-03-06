United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,206 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,603 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BK. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 132.2% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Rock Creek Group LP raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 273.8% in the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 74.0% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.19.

Shares of BK opened at $51.33 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $41.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.11. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.22 and a fifty-two week high of $53.63.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 12.87%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 51.03%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

