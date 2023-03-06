United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 705 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,681,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,204,000 after buying an additional 836,407 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,745,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,325,000 after buying an additional 113,199 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,106,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,749,000 after buying an additional 166,022 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,293,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,279,000 after buying an additional 288,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,667,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,535,000 after purchasing an additional 415,756 shares in the last quarter. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UNM. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Unum Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on Unum Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on Unum Group from $42.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.88.

Unum Group Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE UNM opened at $45.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.28. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $26.33 and a 12 month high of $46.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Unum Group will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 1st that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.28%.

About Unum Group

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment consists of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

