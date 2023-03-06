United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 451,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 228,105 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $8,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 111.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Price Performance

X opened at $31.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 2.20. United States Steel Co. has a 1 year low of $16.41 and a 1 year high of $39.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.50.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.27. United States Steel had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on X shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on United States Steel from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on United States Steel from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on United States Steel from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United States Steel news, SVP Kenneth E. Jaycox sold 6,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $182,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,389,110. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

See Also

