US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Shares Bought by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of US Foods by 221.6% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 107,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 74,000 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $314,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 5.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 137.5% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 124,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 72,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $824,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

Get US Foods alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at US Foods

In other US Foods news, EVP Jay Kvasnicka sold 61,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total value of $2,351,718.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,185.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sunil Gupta sold 5,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $226,153.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,440.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jay Kvasnicka sold 61,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total transaction of $2,351,718.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,185.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,152 shares of company stock valued at $2,676,317 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NYSE USFD opened at $38.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.67 and a beta of 1.48. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $25.49 and a 12-month high of $39.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.25.

USFD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of US Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of US Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of US Foods to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of US Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.90.

US Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.