Usio (USIO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2023

Usio (NASDAQ:USIOGet Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 8th. Analysts expect Usio to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Usio Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:USIO opened at $1.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $47.85 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 2.06. Usio has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $4.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Usio

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USIO. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Usio during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Usio by 61.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 27,801 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Usio by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 119,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 13,459 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Usio by 10.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Usio by 64.8% during the first quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 49,701 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

About Usio

(Get Rating)

USIO, Inc engages in providing integrated payment solutions. Its solutions include payment facilitation, merchant services, payment solutions, card issuing, check printing, electronic bill presentment & payment, and printing and mailing. The company offers services to software companies, merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for Usio (NASDAQ:USIO)

Receive News & Ratings for Usio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Usio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.