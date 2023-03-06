Usio (USIO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 8th. Analysts expect Usio to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Usio Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:USIO opened at $1.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $47.85 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 2.06. Usio has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $4.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Usio

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USIO. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Usio during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Usio by 61.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 27,801 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Usio by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 119,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 13,459 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Usio by 10.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Usio by 64.8% during the first quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 49,701 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

About Usio

USIO, Inc engages in providing integrated payment solutions. Its solutions include payment facilitation, merchant services, payment solutions, card issuing, check printing, electronic bill presentment & payment, and printing and mailing. The company offers services to software companies, merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers.

