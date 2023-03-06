UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Raised to “Market Perform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $4.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $3.50.

UWMC has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group set a $4.00 price objective on shares of UWM in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of UWM from $2.50 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.91.

UWM Stock Performance

UWMC opened at $4.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.86. UWM has a 1-year low of $2.84 and a 1-year high of $5.03. The company has a market cap of $448.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.43.

UWM Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.30%. UWM’s payout ratio is currently 97.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UWMC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of UWM in the second quarter worth $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of UWM in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in UWM by 220.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 6,601 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in UWM in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in UWM in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 37.73% of the company’s stock.

UWM Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

