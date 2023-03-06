Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Holdings Boosted by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 31,966 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $14,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2,470.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 56.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in Valero Energy by 123.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of VLO stock opened at $141.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $82.95 and a 12 month high of $150.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.59.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $41.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.31 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 50.15%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 23.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VLO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Valero Energy from $177.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Valero Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.87.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Featured Stories

