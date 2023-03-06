Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Get Rating) by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,524 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $163,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $239,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 13,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA OUNZ opened at $17.97 on Monday. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a one year low of $15.69 and a one year high of $20.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.17.

