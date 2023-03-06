Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Bought by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 11.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 1.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 1.0% during the second quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 23,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 6.0% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 4.0% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ventas alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ventas from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.77.

Insider Transactions at Ventas

Ventas Trading Up 1.3 %

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 32,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $1,736,833.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 863,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,543,890.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTR opened at $48.51 on Monday. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.33 and a 1 year high of $64.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.65.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Ventas had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,500.00%.

About Ventas

(Get Rating)

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Office Operations. The Triple-Net Leased Properties segment invests in and owns senior housing and healthcare properties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.