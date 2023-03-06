Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Receives $5.00 Average PT from Analysts

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VSTM shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Verastem in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Verastem from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Get Verastem alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verastem

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSTM. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verastem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,748,120,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Verastem in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Verastem during the first quarter worth $36,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Verastem during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Verastem during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

Verastem Stock Down 0.8 %

Verastem Company Profile

VSTM stock opened at $0.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Verastem has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $2.13.

(Get Rating)

Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verastem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verastem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.