Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Verastem from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $5.00.

VSTM opened at $0.49 on Thursday. Verastem has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $2.13. The stock has a market cap of $102.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.97.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verastem during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verastem during the 4th quarter worth $662,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Verastem by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 550,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 149,773 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verastem by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 31,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Verastem by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 188,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 67,170 shares in the last quarter. 60.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

