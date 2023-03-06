Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Verastem from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $5.00.
Verastem Stock Down 0.8 %
VSTM opened at $0.49 on Thursday. Verastem has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $2.13. The stock has a market cap of $102.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.97.
Verastem Company Profile
Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.
